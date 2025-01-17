Help us Promote Safer Roads: Submit Your JourneyCam Footage 

Dangerous and careless driving puts lives at risk every day on our roads. To tackle this issue, Avon and Somerset Police encourage the public to play an active role in promoting road safety by submitting JourneyCam footage of potential traffic offences.

Known nationally as Operation Snap, this initiative allows members of the public to report incidents they’ve captured on their dashcams, helmet cameras, or other recording devices.

Whether it’s dangerous overtaking, failure to wear a seatbelt, or a driver using their phone, the footage you share can make a real difference in holding offenders accountable and preventing future harm on our roads.

What Types of Footage Do We Need?

For your submission to be considered, it must:

Clearly show the offence: The footage should capture the vehicle’s registration number and the offence itself.

Include context: Provide footage of the moments leading up to the incident.

Be submitted promptly: Footage must be uploaded within 7 days of the incident.

Please note:

The footage must remain unedited, with no added audio or annotations.

In some cases, you may need to provide a witness statement and attend court to support your submission.

How to Submit Your Footage

Submitting your footage is straightforward:

Visit: Go to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/roads.

Answer questions: Complete a short series of questions to determine whether the footage is eligible.

Follow instructions: Upload your footage and any required information as directed.

Remember, in emergencies—such as incidents involving serious injury or a blocked road—please call 999 instead.

What Happens to Your Footage?

Once submitted, your footage will be reviewed by the Road Safety team. They will determine the appropriate action, which could include:

Sending a warning letter to the motorist.

Prosecuting the driver if the evidence supports legal action.

Taking no further action (NFA), if the evidence is insufficient or no offence has been committed.

Please note that if your submission identifies any offences committed by you as the driver, you may also be subject to prosecution.

Important Considerations

To ensure the integrity of investigations:

Do not upload footage to social media. Keeping the footage out of the public domain prevents it from interfering with potential court proceedings.

Do not actively seek out offences. For your safety and the safety of others, we only accept footage captured during your regular journeys.



Why Your Submissions Matter

While the police work to ensure that our roads are safe for all, we cannot be everywhere. Operation Snap empowers road users to assist in improving road safety across Avon and Somerset. Your evidence plays a vital role in addressing dangerous driving behaviours and fostering accountability, making our roads safer for everyone.

For more information and to submit your footage, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/roads.