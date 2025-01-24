Image issued in burglary appeal
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a man officers wish to speak to following a burglary near Ilminster.
Officers believe the man pictured has information which could help their investigation into the incident which happened on Boxing Day, 26 December 2024.
The man is white, of slim build, facial hair, wearing dark clothing and a beanie hat.
Between 10.45am and noon, an unknown man broke into a house in Peasmarsh Farm Lane, in Peasmarsh, and stole jewellery. A man was seen carrying bedding before the burglary.
If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, we’d like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224411468, or complete our online appeals form.
