Investigation underway after two men attacked following football match in Bristol

We’re carrying out an investigation after two men were assaulted following the football match between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers at Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday afternoon (January 25).

The two victims, aged 20 and 49, were walking along Marina Dolman Way heading towards Parson Street train station when they were attacked by a group of other males. They suffered injuries including cuts and bruises.

We’re aware of the footage circulating on social media and will be using this to help identify those responsible.

Sgt Sam Bracey said: “This was completely unacceptable behaviour in which the two victims were punched and kicked by the offenders in an unprovoked attack, which only stopped when other members of the public intervened.

“We’re making enquiries at pace to identify those responsible and we’re working closely with Bristol City Football Club to review all available CCTV.

“In addition to a criminal investigation, we’ll also be pursuing football banning orders, as there’s no place for this kind of indiscriminate violence in football.”

If you have information which could help our investigation, please contact us.