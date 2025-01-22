Killer of Hubert “Isaac” Brown to be sentenced

A woman has admitted killing Hubert “Isaac” Brown in Bristol in 2023.

Christina Howell, 37, of Easton, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 20 December. This guilty plea to manslaughter came after Howell had entered a plea of not guilty to murder at an earlier hearing at Bristol Crown Court, on Friday 22 November 2024.

It was formally accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service earlier this month, January 2025. Howell is due to be sentenced at a hearing on Friday 7 February and remains in a secure hospital.

Isaac’s family have been kept informed by specially trained family liaison officers who continue to support them through the court process, along with the charity SARI (Stand Against Racism & Inequality).

Hubert “Isaac” Brown

Mr Brown, 61, of Easton, died of a stab wound after being attacked in Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, at about 3.20pm on Friday 29 September 2023. His death continues to be treated as a race-hate crime by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

Howell was detained at the scene by members of the public and was arrested at 3.30pm that day.

She appeared in court charged with murder on Monday 2 October 2023 and was remanded into custody. Since then, she has been detained in a high-security hospital pending psychiatric reports on her fitness to stand trial.