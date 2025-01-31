Man arrested after police cars damaged in Bath

An arrest has been made and an investigation launched after several police cars were vandalised in Bath.

Three marked police vehicles had their windscreens broken when parked in Manvers Street at about 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday 30 January).

A 37-year-old man from Bath has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in police custody.

Bath Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Nash said: “CCTV images are being studied as part of our investigation but we are keen to hear from anyone with information or has dashcam footage showing the incident. “The damage caused is hugely frustrating. It means those vehicles will have to be off the road until repaired, and that of course costs money that could be put to much better use for the public. “We would like to reassure the people of Bath and North East Somerset that steps have been taken to minimise disruption and to ensure officers still have access to police vehicles as necessary. “Therefore our ability to respond to urgent crime reports and to carry out vital neighbourhood policing work to keep the public safe should not be adversely impacted, despite this mindless and irresponsible vandalism.”

Anyone with information relating to the criminal damage is asked to contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5225026384.