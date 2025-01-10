Man who played leading role in supply of drugs in Clevedon jailed

A man who played a leading role in the supply of drugs in Clevedon has been jailed for more than three-and-a-half years.

Ronald Burton, 36, of Elton Road in Clevedon, was arrested after a warrant was executed at a house in Yeolands Drive in November.

He was arrested and cash, cocaine, cannabis and crack cocaine was seized.

Burton was then charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and a class B drug (cannabis).

On Monday (6 January) he appeared at Bristol Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Neighbourhood Inspector Matt Hawkins said: “Ronald Burton played a significant part in the supply of illegal drugs across Clevedon, preying on the most vulnerable members of society. “These drugs cause untold misery in our communities and we work tirelessly identify – and take action against – those involved in this trade. “We would always encourage anyone who suspects drug dealing in their area to report it to us as this information in crucial in helping us bring them to justice.”

You can provide information by calling 101 or through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use/. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.