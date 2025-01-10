Men charged over attack in Bristol

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with an attack on a man in Bishopston, Bristol, which happened on Boxing Day in 2023.

Reuben Fay, 19, of Lockleaze, and Tayshon Graham, 20, of Easton, both appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 January 2025 charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were both remanded into custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 12 February 2025.

The charge relates to an attack in Bishop Road at about 10.50pm on Tuesday 26 December 2023. A man in his twenties was stabbed, suffering injuries initially described as potentially life-threatening.

Thankfully he survived, but with life-changing injuries.