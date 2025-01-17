Men charged with Eddie Kinuthia murder

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the charging of three men with the murder of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia.

Zachariah Talbert Young, 26, of Easton, Paul Elijah Hayden, 21, of Hanham, and Cartell Williams, 28, of no fixed abode, have all been charged and appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 17 January.

Eddie was just 19 when he was fatally stabbed in a park off Grosvenor Road in St Paul’s, Bristol just before 11pm on Friday 21 July 2023.

The charges follow a complex 18-month investigation by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), supported by officers and staff from across Avon and Somerset Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond of MCIT said: “Eddie’s death not only devastated his family but shocked the whole community. I would like to pay tribute to Eddie’s family, who have shown such dignity and patience during our investigation. Our aim has always been to get justice for Eddie. “We have worked closely with CPS lawyers to reach this point of charge and will support them in finalising the case to bring before the court.”

The CPS has also authorised charging two of the defendants, Talbert Young and Hayden, with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault at the junction of Easton Road and Easton Way, Bristol.

The victim in this separate case – a man in his late teens – was found with stab wounds at about 11.15pm on Friday 2 February 2024. Thankfully he survived his injuries and his recovery continues.

No pleas were entered today and Talbert Young, Hayden and Williams were all remanded into custody pending a Crown Court hearing.