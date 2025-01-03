Multiple arrests in Taunton in shoplifting crackdown 

A proactive police operation in Taunton town centre has led to the arrest of six prolific offenders:

A 23-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, has been charged with 25 counts of shop theft at local stores in Taunton, including Boots, Aldi, Marks and Spencer, Tesco Express, Co-op, Asda, Superdrug and Sainsbury’s, Hankridge Farm Retail Park. These offences took place in November and December 2024. On Monday 23 December, at Taunton Magistrates’ Court, she was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison following multiple breaches of her bail conditions.

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was also handed a 16-week prison sentence on 31 December for actively committing theft in breach of his bail conditions. He had previously been arrested and charged with five counts of shop theft at Sainsbury’s, Hankridge Farm Retail Park and one count of shop theft at Asda, Taunton. He was also charged with one count of shop theft at Tesco Express, Priorswood.

A 51-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with four counts of shop theft at Sainsbury’s, Hankridge Farm Retail Park. She appeared in court on 26 November and has been remanded in custody until 10 January. On this date, she will appear at Taunton Crown Court for sentencing.

A 42-year-old woman, of Triscombe Road, Taunton, was arrested and charged for a dwelling burglary. She has been remanded in custody for a pre-trial plea hearing at Taunton Crown Court on 10 January.

A 46-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, was wanted for breach of a suspended sentence by Taunton Crown Court. Patrol officers in the town centre identified and arrested her on 14 December.

A 32-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, was wanted on recall to prison. She was also arrested in Taunton town centre on 14 December.

Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team’s recent crackdown on shoplifting and anti-social behaviour is in response to community concerns.

Targeted patrols began in late November and are continuing into the New Year. Yet officers’ work to make Taunton’s streets safer and support local businesses is not just one-off activity – a dedicated team within Avon and Somerset Police’s Incident Assessment Unit, the Volume Offenders Team, is helping neighbourhood policing teams identify key locations where perpetrators are operating, allowing security measures to be heightened in ‘hotspot’ shops and resources to be focused on ‘volume offenders’ (i.e. repeat offenders with more than three outstanding crime reports).

Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “The impact of theft and threatening behaviour on retailers – especially small businesses – cannot be underestimated. Not only does it have a knock-on effect on the running of a business, which may have economic implications for the wider community, but it can cause harassment, alarm and distress to business owners and staff.

“We are continuing to review how we work in partnership with the Taunton Business Improvement District and security teams to provide stores with the support they need. This includes providing advice on reporting crime and anti-social behaviour, and making the process as quick and easy as possible using QR codes.

“In the meantime, our Volume Offenders Team and neighbourhood officers in Taunton are working hard to gather evidence and compile arrest packages for well-known offenders whose actions are causing harm.”

Retail crime, including shoplifting and anti-social behaviour, is still believed to be under-reported nationally. We want to hear about these incidents so we can gather valuable intelligence and target police resources accordingly.

