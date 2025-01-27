Pedestrian injured in fail to stop collision – Weston-super-Mare
We’re investigating a fail to stop collision in which a pedestrian was injured.
The incident happened at the junction of Jubilee Road and Locking Road in Weston-super-Mare at about 10am on Thursday 12 December.
A 37-year-old man was struck by a van and knocked into a metal bin. He suffered leg injuries, including a broken ankle.
We’ve been carrying out enquiries into this incident but have not yet been able to identify the van or the driver.
The vehicle was a white panel van, with the partial registration number WN72. Following the collision the driver, a man, got out of the vehicle briefly before driving off.
If you have any information which could help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224407453, or complete our online appeals form.