Pedestrian injured in fail to stop collision – Weston-super-Mare

We’re investigating a fail to stop collision in which a pedestrian was injured.

The incident happened at the junction of Jubilee Road and Locking Road in Weston-super-Mare at about 10am on Thursday 12 December.

A 37-year-old man was struck by a van and knocked into a metal bin. He suffered leg injuries, including a broken ankle.

We’ve been carrying out enquiries into this incident but have not yet been able to identify the van or the driver.

The vehicle was a white panel van, with the partial registration number WN72. Following the collision the driver, a man, got out of the vehicle briefly before driving off.

If you have any information which could help, please contact us.