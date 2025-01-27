Suspended sentences for pair who committed affray offences during Bristol riot

A man and a woman have received suspended sentences for offences committed during a riot in Bristol in 2021.

Miles Walters and Ewelana Banel were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 24 January.

Walters kicked out at officers and a police van during the riot on 21 March 2021. He also threw a can at officers.

The 29-year-old, from Bromley, received a nine-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to one count of affray. He also received a one-month suspended sentence for possession of a class A drug, to be served consecutively, for an offence committed in June 2021. He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and attend up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Banel, 31 of Bishopston, pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging public decency and one of affray for throwing items at officers and her involvement in the damage caused to Bridewell Police Station.

She was handed a 14-month sentence, suspended for 15 months. Banel was also ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and attend up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.