Teenager sentenced after fleeing scene of collision that left boy, 4, seriously injured

There is 1 related update to this story 19 November 2024: Man admits causing Lawrence Weston collision

A driver has been sentenced after fleeing the scene of a collision which caused a young child serious injuries.

James Doherty, 18, lost control of his BMW at about 1.50pm on Sunday 17 November in the Long Cross area of Lawrence Weston.

The vehicle collided into a bus stop where a woman and her four-year-old stepson were waiting. The boy sustained critical injuries for which he continues to need medical care for. The woman was also injured.

Doherty fled the scene following the collision. He later that same day handed himself into Patchway Police Station, where he was arrested.

During the course of the investigation officers discovered Doherty had bought the vehicle earlier that day.

The boy’s mother, in a statement to the court said her son’s ‘innocence and boundless joy was stolen from him the day the accident happened’.

She added: “He has spent weeks in the hospital fighting for his life and will spend many more trying to get back to the boy we all know.”

The boy’s father, who was with the injured pair and a short distance away when the collision happened, said the effect of the incident on the family had been ‘indescribable’. Both him and the injured woman have been experiencing distressing flashbacks since the collision.

She said: “I would never wish this to happen to anyone. This is a lifetime scar for me and my family.”

Doherty, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 31 January) he was sentenced to two years and two months in a young offenders’ institute. He also received a driving disqualification of four years and one month and will be required to take an extended test after it is completed.

His Honour Judge Peter Blair said Doherty drove at an ‘inappropriate’ speed and was ‘utterly cowardly’ in fleeing the scene.

He acknowledged that Doherty was a young man and had no previous convictions.