Three charged after Bridgwater drug and robbery offences

Three teenage boys appeared in court last week after they were charged with robbery, drugs and knife offences in Bridgwater.

On Friday 3 January a report was received of a group of people harassing a man in the town centre. Officers attended and 20 wraps of cannabis and a large knife were seized from a teenage boy.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was later charged with possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article and assaulting an emergency worker and appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 January.

He pleaded guilty and was handed an eight-month referral order by the court.

At about 5.30pm on Saturday 4 January, a man was approached in Bridgwater town centre by three boys who threatened him and demanded he hand over a pair of trainers. A short while later, a report of an attempted robbery by a group of three boys was also reported.

A 13-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys, who also cannot be named because of their ages, were charged with robbery and attempted robbery in connection with the two incidents. They appeared before magistrates in Taunton on Monday 6 January where they were bailed with conditions ahead of a trial on 23 July. Community Protection Warnings have also been handed to the two 16-year-olds.