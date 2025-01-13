Three charged after Bridgwater drug and robbery offences
Three teenage boys appeared in court last week after they were charged with robbery, drugs and knife offences in Bridgwater.
On Friday 3 January a report was received of a group of people harassing a man in the town centre. Officers attended and 20 wraps of cannabis and a large knife were seized from a teenage boy.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was later charged with possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article and assaulting an emergency worker and appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 January.
He pleaded guilty and was handed an eight-month referral order by the court.
At about 5.30pm on Saturday 4 January, a man was approached in Bridgwater town centre by three boys who threatened him and demanded he hand over a pair of trainers. A short while later, a report of an attempted robbery by a group of three boys was also reported.
A 13-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys, who also cannot be named because of their ages, were charged with robbery and attempted robbery in connection with the two incidents. They appeared before magistrates in Taunton on Monday 6 January where they were bailed with conditions ahead of a trial on 23 July. Community Protection Warnings have also been handed to the two 16-year-olds.
Neighbourhood Inspector Sarah Knight said: “Our neighbourhood team is working closely with specialist officers to address issues of anti-social behaviour and criminality in Bridgwater.
“While we will always investigate these offences, it is not something we can police our way out of and so we are also collaborating closely with our partners to support education initiatives and to address the issues underlying youth offending and identify those most at risk.
“I encourage any parent who is concerned about their child and the company they are keeping to get in touch with the neighbourhood team. Working together with parents is crucial in resolving these issues and supporting our community.
“We’d also encourage people to continue reporting incidents of anti-social behaviour and crime to us. This information is vital in helping us build an intelligence picture which can be used to inform proactive work.”
If you are concerned or worried that someone you know may be involved or at risk of serious violence, involving knife crime, please report it. You can do so by:
- Calling 101
- Reporting online
- Anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: Giving information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)
We encourage anybody who is carrying a knife for safety to please discard of it – it will not keep you safe and you are more likely to be harmed or cause harm if you are carrying a knife, even if you do not intend to use it. You can surrender any knives or weapons safely and anonymously in one of our weapon surrender bins, which are located in several areas across Avon and Somerset. See the full list of locations here: Report the use of knives and weapons | Avon and Somerset Police
Find out more about what we are doing to protect our communities from knife crime and serious violence here.
Avon and Somerset Police work closely with the Avon and Somerset Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) to tackle and prevent serious youth violence. Together, with partners from healthcare, education, and local authority, they implement early interventions and preventions with young people and families. Find out more at: http://www.asvrp.co.uk