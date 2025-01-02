Three people to face assisting offender charges

A further three people have been charged with two counts of assisting an offender in connection with the murders of Max Dixon and Mason Rist in Bristol.

The three individuals who are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7 January are:

Marcus Williams, 31 of Hartcliffe.

Dominic Smith, 25 of Westbury.

Ellie Maddocks, 25 of Westbury.

Max, 16, and Mason, 15, were stabbed and killed in an attack in Knowle West on Saturday 27 January 2024. Five people have recently received life sentences for their murders.

Two other men were also been jailed in December following guilty pleas to two counts each of assisting an offender after the boys were stabbed.

A man and a woman, who were also charged with the same offences in the spring, are due to stand trial in April.