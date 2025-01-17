Two jailed for Bristol violent disorder

Two men have been jailed for more than two years for their part in the violent disorder in Bristol city centre last year.

Joe Saunders, 42, of Exeter, and 38-year-old Mark Goodman, of no fixed address, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court earlier this week having both pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Goodman was captured on police officers’ body-worn cameras acting aggressively and being verbally abusive towards members of the public and police officers throughout the disorder in Bristol city centre.

He was part of the group in Castle Park where he was seen throwing a drinks can from the crowd and throwing a punch at a police officer.

On Bristol Bridge he was aggressive and verbally abusive towards police officers.

And outside the Mercure Hotel, he threw an object and punches and was seen kicking a police officer’s bike.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (16 January).

Saunders was also part of the group on Bristol Bridge where he was seen throwing an object towards police officers and being verbally abusive.

He was sentenced to 28 months in prison when he appeared in court on Tuesday (14 January).

