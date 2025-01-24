Two men jailed after officers recover firearm during operation

Two men have been given jail sentences for their involvement in the criminal supply of a firearm in Bristol.

David Antill, 59, of no fixed address (pictured above left), and Douglas Harvey, 61, of Woodend in Bristol (pictured above right), were found guilty of firearms offences following a trial at Bristol Crown Court and were sentenced on Monday (January 20).

Officers carrying out a proactive operation on Monday 14 December 2020, saw Harvey get out of a car in Compton Drive, holding a dark coloured sports bag. The bag was heavy and sagging and officers observed him walking towards Antill’s home.

Just minutes later, the two men walked back towards the car, this time with a holdall which appeared to be empty.

Firearms officers stopped the car in Muller Road and both men were arrested. Antill was found to be in possession of a CS incapacitant spray.

A thorough search of Antill’s home located a shotgun wrapped in a blanket in a communal area. The barrel of the gun had been shortened. They also found six shotgun shells with the weapon and a further five close-by.

Extensive enquiries were carried out, which forensically linked Harvey to the firearm. Telecommunications data also showed Antill’s involvement in the conspiracy to supply a firearm.

Both men stood trial at Bristol Crown Court resulting in the following outcomes:

Antill was jailed for three years and nine months after being found guilty of possessing a firearm when prohibited for life, as well as possession of the CS incapacitant spray. Both are offences under the Firearms Act 1968.

Harvey was jailed for two years and six months after being found guilty of possessing a shortened shotgun and of selling/transferring a firearm to a person (not a firearms certificate holder).

Det Con Ross Chambers said: “This successful police operation resulted in a modified illegal weapon being taken off the streets of Bristol. “Weapons like the one seized can be used in the commission of further offences which can too easily result in horrific consequences. “We were able to link both defendants definitively to this crime and welcome the convictions and jail sentences given in this case.”