An agreement has been reached between Watchet Town Council and Avon and Somerset Police to secure use of the newly named ‘Watchet Harbour Police Post’ building, which is located (unsurprisingly), in Watchet Harbour!

The use of the building comes at no cost to Avon and Somerset Police (aside from a security alarm) and can be used by any police officer or PCSO who is on patrol in the area. It is also an ideal location for the local neighbourhood policing team to host engagement events, such as crime prevention advice and cycle marking.

The building had formerly been called ‘Watchet Harbour Police Station’ – the name change to ‘Watchet Harbour Police Post’ is more accurate and reflective of its use and location. Officers are not ‘stationed’ at the building, instead it is very much a modern version of the historic police boxes, only larger.

All police officers and PCSOs are issued with laptops and mobile phones which allow them to be agile and more visible in communities, so the building can be used if an officer is on patrol and needs a desk or indoor space to speak with a member of the public. The significant benefit is the officer can remain out in their community without the need to return to another location.

Inspector Stuart King, who worked with Watchet Town Council to agree the new terms of use said: “I am delighted we have secured a practical space officers can use in Watchet Harbour when out on patrol. I hope the community of Watchet are reassured at our continued commitment to be visible in our most rural of communities.”

Interesting facts:

The ‘Watchet Harbour Police Post’ is thought to be the first ever police building in Avon and Somerset Police history to have ‘Harbour’ in its title. It is also the only police building located in a working harbour within the force area.

The building is also thought to be the smallest operational ‘police post / station’ in the UK (discounting non-permanent police boxes / structures).