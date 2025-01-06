Witness appeal after assault at retail park – Bridgwater

We are seeking witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Bridgwater yesterday (Sunday 5 January).

A 36-year-old man was arrested following the incident, which took place at about 2.30pm in The Clink Retail Park. He remains in custody.

A member of the public flagged down a police officer shortly after the assault but she left before providing her details. We would like to speak with the woman to fully understand what, if anything, she witnessed of the assault, as well as anyone else who was in the area at the time.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5225003390.