Witness appeal after van theft in Bradley Stoke

Officers investigating the theft of a van in Bradley Stoke, South Gloucestershire are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

At about 11pm on Tuesday 31 December two people stole the white Ford Transit from a house in The Willows.

The van had a damaged wheel arch and a distinctive black roof rack with a t-shirt tied to it.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries to locate the van and also identify the two pictured people who they want to speak to. They are described as:

A white man wearing a black balaclava, black coat, red gloves, black tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers at the time.

A white man wearing a black balaclava, black hooded jumper with a white logo on the front and black tracksuit bottoms with a white logo.

If you know who they are, have seen the van, or have any other information that could help our investigation, please contact us.