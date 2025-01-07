Witness appeal after Yeovil collision

Officers investigating a collision in Yeovil on New Year’s Eve are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward.

Shortly after 5pm, a dark blue car collided with a woman pedestrian in Christopher Close before it was driven off onto Preston Road towards Larkhill Road.

The woman suffered bruising and was treated in hospital. She has since returned home to continue her recovery.

Officers have conducted CCTV enquiries in the area and are now urging anyone who has any footage in the area at the time or anyone who witnessed the incident to speak to them.

If you can help, please contact us.