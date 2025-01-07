Witness appeal after Yeovil collision
Officers investigating a collision in Yeovil on New Year’s Eve are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward.
Shortly after 5pm, a dark blue car collided with a woman pedestrian in Christopher Close before it was driven off onto Preston Road towards Larkhill Road.
The woman suffered bruising and was treated in hospital. She has since returned home to continue her recovery.
Officers have conducted CCTV enquiries in the area and are now urging anyone who has any footage in the area at the time or anyone who witnessed the incident to speak to them.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225000375, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.