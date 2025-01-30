Witnesses sought following collision in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Thursday 30 January).

At around 1am this morning, officers were called to Upper Kewstoke Road after a car had collided with a tree.

Three people were taken to hospital, one with possible life-changing injuries.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and the road has now been reopened.

If you were in the area, witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, or have relevant footage which could aid our investigation, please call us.