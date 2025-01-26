 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Witnesses sought following fatal collision

Witnesses sought following fatal collision

Posted on 26 January 2025, at 14:42 in Appeals

A stock image of two Audi police cars with their lights on in daytime on a rural road. The graphic has the text
Can you help?

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 26 January).

At around 12.30am, officers were called to the A38 by Havyatt Lane, near Langford, after a motorcycle collided with a  road sign.

Sadly, the rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time. They are being offered the support of a specialist family liaison officer.

We are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225021700, or complete our online appeals form.