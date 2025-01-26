Witnesses sought following fatal collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 26 January).

At around 12.30am, officers were called to the A38 by Havyatt Lane, near Langford, after a motorcycle collided with a road sign.

Sadly, the rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time. They are being offered the support of a specialist family liaison officer.

We are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.