Appeal after collision in Yeovil
Officers investigating a collision in Yeovil earlier this month are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The collision happened on Coombe Street Lane shortly after 6am on Saturday 1 February and involved a car and a pedestrian who was out running with her dog.
The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, sustained minor injuries which were assessed in hospital while the dog suffered significant injuries and had to be put to sleep.
The vehicle left the scene before speaking to her.
As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage of it or any other information to come forward.
If you can help, please contact us.
