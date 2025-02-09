Appeal after man’s death in collision – Churchinford

A man has died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Churchinford, in West Somerset.

Emergency services were called to a rural road near Red Lane shortly before 12.05am this morning (Sunday 9 February).

The sole occupant of a white Peugeot 3008 – a man in his 40s – was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

We believe the car was travelling from the direction of Blagdon Hill towards Churchinford when the collision occurred.

Recovery work has been completed and the road was reopened at approximately 11.30am.

We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened, or captured relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225034822.