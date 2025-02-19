Appeal after Winterbourne shop burglary

Officers investigating the burglary of a shop in Winterbourne in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 19 February) are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

We received a report at 6.34am that a business property in Dragon Road in Winterbourne had been damaged.

Officers attended and established a quantity of cash had been stolen after entry was forced to the building at about 2.56am that morning by two men.

The men were described as wearing dark-coloured clothing. One was carrying a crowbar and they travelled on a dark-coloured moped.

Forensic and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the area and the investigation is ongoing.

If you saw anything in the area at the time or have any CCTV or doorbell footage that could help our enquiries, please contact us.