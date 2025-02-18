 Leave site Skip to content
Appeal following serious collision in Bath

Posted on 18 February 2025, at 14:19 in Appeals

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Bath last week.

Officers were called to the junction of London Road and Margarets Hill at around 7pm on Thursday 13 February following a collision between a pedestrian and a moped-style scooter.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They remain in hospital in critical condition. Their next of kin have been informed.

The rider of the scooter is supporting our enquiries, which are ongoing.

If you witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it, please call us.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225039524, or complete our online appeals form.