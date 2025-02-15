Appeal for witnesses following incident at Bristol Rovers match

We are appealing for witnesses following a suspected hate crime at the Bristol Rovers game this afternoon (Saturday 15 February).

Officers were made aware at around 4.20pm about an incident in which a fan seated in the Bristol Rovers section of Memorial Stadium, in Filton Avenue, Bristol, reportedly made hateful comments towards a Burton Albion Player.

The suspect is described as white, wearing a black North Face jacket and glasses.

Football Officer PC Steven Dix said: “There is no place for racism in our society and we will not tolerate such behaviour and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.

“We are working closely with both football clubs to gather statements from players and have conducted a number of enquiries, including gaining CCTV.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard the incident, have relevant footage, or have any other information which can aid our enquiries.”