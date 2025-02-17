Arrest after “chilli spray” incident

Emergency services were called to Costco in Avonmouth, Bristol, just after 6.30pm on Monday 17 February.

A teenage boy was detained by members of the public after reportedly spraying people with an unknown liquid.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended in a co-ordinated multi-agency response.

Ten people – including the boy – were complaining of stinging or itchy eyes and skin. Store staff provided first aid until ambulance crews arrived.

People responded well to treatment and were discharged by the ambulance service at the scene.

The liquid is believed to be a type of home-made “chilli spray” with no strong acid or alkaline ingredients.

A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and administering a noxious substance, and remains in police custody.

The incident concluded by about 8.30pm and police resources cleared the scene by 9pm.

If you saw what happened, or have any footage or information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5225042707.