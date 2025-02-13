Arrest made after death of a man at property in Bath

A 29-year-old man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation in Bath.

Officers were called to an address in Kelston View at approximately 12.10pm on Tuesday 11 February where a man was found deceased.

The formal identification process needs to be completed, but we believe the deceased to be a man in his 70s. Efforts to identify and locate the man’s next of kin have taken place over the following 24 hours and yesterday (Wednesday 12 February) we were able to inform them of what has happened.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Neil Meade of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this hugely upsetting time. Specially-trained family liaison officers will provide them with support, as well as updates as our investigation progresses. “We can confirm that an arrest was made in the Oxford area and the man remains in custody for questioning. “We appreciate this news will come as a shock to the community, but wish to reassure people that we have a team of detectives investigating this case and we do not at this time consider there to be any increased risk to other members of the public. “Enquiries are being carried out at the address in Kelston View and we expect a scene to remain in place for the next few days. “The local neighbourhood team though will be conducting extra patrols around the area to ensure we have uniformed officers and PCSOs available to speak to anyone with concerns.”

Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5225036867.