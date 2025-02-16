Arrest made following indecent exposure in Yeovil park

One man has been arrested following an incident in a Yeovil park earlier today (Sunday 16 February).

We were called at around 3.30pm to Ninesprings Country Park, in Addlewell Lane, following a report of a man acting suspiciously and indecently exposing himself.

Officers attended within 10 minutes and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of public order offences, resisting arrest and outraging public decency.

Yeovil Neighbourhood Team PC Adam Marsden said: “We understand this news may be alarming for members of our community but I would like to reassure them that we are undergoing a full and thorough investigation into the incident and one person remains in police custody.

“Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries continue into the incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, however small.”