Arrest made following indecent exposure in Yeovil park
One man has been arrested following an incident in a Yeovil park earlier today (Sunday 16 February).
We were called at around 3.30pm to Ninesprings Country Park, in Addlewell Lane, following a report of a man acting suspiciously and indecently exposing himself.
Officers attended within 10 minutes and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of public order offences, resisting arrest and outraging public decency.
Yeovil Neighbourhood Team PC Adam Marsden said: “We understand this news may be alarming for members of our community but I would like to reassure them that we are undergoing a full and thorough investigation into the incident and one person remains in police custody.
“Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries continue into the incident.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, however small.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225041596, or complete our online appeals form.