Bristol shop handed closure order over anti-social behaviour links

A closure order has been obtained for a shop in the Easton area of Bristol found selling non-compliant vapes, illegal tobacco and nitrous oxide.

Euro Discount in Stapleton Road was issued the three-month order at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 February.

It follows a warrant, executed jointly in October by police and Trading Standards, in which the vapes, tobacco and 31 boxes of nitrous oxide cannisters were found and seized.

The order was granted by magistrates who were told the shop was making a significant contribution to anti-social behaviour in the area.

Avon and Somerset Police Anti-Social Behaviour Coordinator Tina McIvor said: “The issues being caused in the community as a direct result of the sale of these items cannot be understated.

“We are particularly aware of the issues of groups congregating in the area to use nitrous oxide and the discarding of canisters nearby.

“These items have been sold there for a significant period of time and we’ve worked closely with Trading Standards to make sure we had a strong case to put before the court.

“We are working very closely with our partners to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour in the area and this sends a clear message to businesses the sale of non-compliant or illegal items such as these will be dealt with robustly.”

Councillor Stephen Williams, Chair of the Public Health and Communities committee at Bristol City Council, said: “Illegal tobacco and non-compliant products are dangerous, and harmful to communities.

“In this case, the products sold had a direct effect on the community and has been linked to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area.

“This is another great success for the police and Bristol Trading Standards, and I am glad that our communities will be safer because of it. This closure order sends out a clear signal that rogue traders are not welcome in Bristol.”

If you see items such as these being sold in shops in your area, you can report it to us by calling 101 or online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/