Call about suspicious behaviour led to arrests

We’re grateful to a member of the public who called to report suspicious behaviour at Whitehall Primary School in Bristol, leading to two arrests.

Just after 3.20pm on Tuesday 18 February a call came in reporting seeing someone climbing into the grounds of the school during the half-term break.

Officers attended and established that a school shed had been broken into. While they were making initial enquiries the caller reported spotting a second person.

One man was arrested in nearby Gratitude Road and a second in the East Park area.

Two men, one in his twenties and one in his thirties, were arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling. The man in his twenties was further arrested for going equipped to steal. Both remain in police custody.

Crime Scene Investigators attended and other enquiries continue. Some of the stolen items were found and returned.

If you saw or have any footage which could help the investigation we’d like to hear from you.