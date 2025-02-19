Call about suspicious behaviour led to arrests
We’re grateful to a member of the public who called to report suspicious behaviour at Whitehall Primary School in Bristol, leading to two arrests.
Just after 3.20pm on Tuesday 18 February a call came in reporting seeing someone climbing into the grounds of the school during the half-term break.
Officers attended and established that a school shed had been broken into. While they were making initial enquiries the caller reported spotting a second person.
One man was arrested in nearby Gratitude Road and a second in the East Park area.
Two men, one in his twenties and one in his thirties, were arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling. The man in his twenties was further arrested for going equipped to steal. Both remain in police custody.
Crime Scene Investigators attended and other enquiries continue. Some of the stolen items were found and returned.
If you saw or have any footage which could help the investigation we’d like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225043631, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.