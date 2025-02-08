CCTV appeal after theft from delivery van

Can you help us identify two men we want to talk to in connection with a theft from a delivery van in Bath?

We received a report from a delivery driver that at about 9.15am on Wednesday 4 December a box containing valuable items had been stolen from their vehicle in Saw Close.

We hope the public can help us identify the two individuals captured on CCTV, who were seen walking in the Westgate Street area a short time after the theft occurred.

Anyone who recognises the two men, or witnessed the theft, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224318348.