‘Dangerous’ man jailed for rape of child

A ‘dangerous’ man who raped a teenage child and sexually assaulted a young woman has been jailed for more than 13 years.

Benjamin Vivian-Hucker, of Dursley in Gloucestershire, was found guilty of 11 offences in September last year, which he committed against his victims after meeting them online.

The 22-year-old was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 7 February to 13-and-a-half years in prison with the judge describing him as “a dangerous offender” who “poses a danger to young girls and women”.

In statements read out in court on their behalf, the two victims said Vivian-Hucker’s offending caused them “profound damage” and that their lives would never be the same again.

“Guilt consumed me,” one of them said. “I felt like I had to keep the pain hidden from everyone around me – those I loved; those who were closest to me. I couldn’t let them see how much I was suffering. “Even now I feel like I can’t show them that this continues to haunt me. Some days I manage, other days I’m drowning. “It took me over a year to process everything. For that first year I lived in denial. I even blamed myself over and over… Once I finally allowed myself to face the reality of the trauma, the flashbacks began. It was then that I started to believe everyone was a threat.” She added: “I hope you can truly understand the pain I’ve been through since meeting Ben. I hope that one day he realises the profound damage he has caused. My life changed forever because of him, and it will never return to what it was.” The other said: “At the beginning of this process I couldn’t leave the house due to frequent panic attacks which often made me unable to get to work as I was too emotional to drive. “This assault has also triggered me to have flashbacks, which has forced me to seek therapy in order to work through them and move forward.”

Jurors unanimously found Vivian-Hucker guilty of the following 11 offences:

Two counts of sexual activity with a child

Two counts of rape

One count of assault by penetration

Two counts of breaching an interim sexual risk order

Four counts of the possession of indecent images

Sentencing him, Judge Cullum said: “You are a young man who poses a danger to young girls and women. You pose a risk of re-offending. You are a dangerous offender.”

Speaking after he was jailed, the lead investigator, DS Kate Hughes of our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team Operation Bluestone, praised the bravery of the two victims in coming forward.