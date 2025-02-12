Did you witness assault in Watchet?

Officers investigating an assault in Watchet are appealing for the public’s help.

At around 10pm on Saturday 11 January, an unknown man assaulted a woman in her 60s in Anchor Street, Watchet.

A member of the public subsequently challenged the man. The suspect then threatened to punch the individual, but instead left the scene.

Thankfully, neither victim sustained any serious injuries.

The offender is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, between 55-65 years old, of medium build, with grey hair worn in a ponytail, a goatee beard and glasses. He was wearing a wide brim hat with a band around it, a leather jacket and jeans.

He was walking with a black Labrador dog. If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, have relevant footage, or recognise the description of the offender, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225008944.