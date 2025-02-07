Duo jailed after weapons and drugs seized during proactive vehicle stop – Bristol

Two men have been jailed after a vehicle stop led to officers uncovering drugs and weapons.

Sepehr Yousefali, aged 22 of no fixed address, and David Meti, aged 22 and from London, both pleaded guilty to all charges put to them.

This included three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine, MDMA and 2C-B) and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (ketamine and cannabis).

Yousefali was additionally charged with and pleaded guilty to:

Possessing a firearm of length less than 30/60cm

Possessing a loaded/unloaded firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place

Possessing a firearm when prohibited for fire years.

Meti was also charged and pleaded guilty to:

Being in possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place

Using a motor vehicle without third party insurance

Both men pleaded guilty on 22 November 2024 and were remanded into custody until they were sentenced on Tuesday 4 February at Bristol Crown Court.

Firearm found

At the sentencing, the court heard how, at around 4.30pm on 2 October 2024, officers stopped a black BMW on Bond Street, in Bristol, as it was suspected of driving using a cloned number plate.

After the vehicle was stopped, police approached the BMW and the front seat passenger, Yousefali, informed officers he had a loaded firearm in the waistband of his trousers.

Officers located the firearm on Yousefali, as well as a machete between the driver seat, where Meti was sitting, and the door.

A further search led officers to discover two carrier bags of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and ketamine.

Both offenders were arrested and taken into police custody. The drugs were tested and officers established the drugs held an estimated street value of almost £6,000.

The firearm which Yousefali had on him was a converted 9mm blank firing handgun and was loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

At the sentencing, Yousefali was jailed for eight years and nine months and Meti was handed a four-year prison sentence.