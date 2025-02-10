Enhancing support for domestic abuse victims through partnership response 

Avon and Somerset Police, in collaboration with Somerset Domestic Abuse Service The YOU Trust and Somerset Council, are launching a new initiative to enhance support for high-risk domestic abuse victims in Somerset.

Building on the success of last year’s trial across Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset, Operation Balearic aims to provide immediate safeguarding support during a victim’s most vulnerable moments while also strengthening investigative outcomes against perpetrators.

Starting today, Monday 10 February, this month-long initiative will see police officers visiting victims within 24 hours of a suspect’s arrest. Accompanied by an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) from Somerset Domestic Abuse Service The YOU Trust, officers will offer victims specialist advocacy and support, allowing them a crucial second opportunity to disclose further information and receive safeguarding assistance.

Detective Inspector Matt Cable, from Avon and Somerset Police’s sexual investigations team, known as Bluestone, emphasized the importance of this collaborative approach:

“By working with expert partners, we can provide potentially lifesaving support, including emergency accommodation, safety plans, and wellbeing services. At the same time, we empower victims to share critical information that can help us build stronger cases against dangerous perpetrators.”

The previous trial in the northern part of the force area demonstrated the initiative’s effectiveness. Over the course of one month:

49 victims were visited by police and an IDVA.

42% of victims provided additional evidence to police.

81% engaged with further safeguarding support.

Detective Inspector Cable added:

“Victims often struggle to engage immediately following a traumatic incident. By following up within 24 hours, with the support of specialist advisors, we provide them with a second chance to seek help—showing them that they are heard, supported, and protected.”

Through risk assessments, emergency safe accommodation, and guidance on Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs) and other civil injunctions, this partnership ensures victims are fully aware of their rights and options.

Natalie Mears, Somerset Domestic Abuse Service Manager with The YOU Trust, reinforced the importance of this support:

“No one should have to live in fear of abuse or violence. This is an incredibly frightening time for victims, and as IDVAs, we stand by them to ensure they are not alone. If you need help, please reach out to the Somerset Domestic Abuse Service. Our 24-hour support is here to assist you.”

If you are affected by domestic abuse or are worried about someone who might be, you can access support by contacting:

Somerset Domestic Abuse Service: call 0800 694 9999 or visit Somerset Domestic Abuse

National Domestic Abuse Helpline: call 0808 2000 247 or visit Homepage – National Domestic Abuse Helpline

Police: Call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency

Other services in Avon and Somerset:

Next Link (Bristol & South Glos): call 0800 4700 280 or visit Home – Next Link

SARSAS (Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support): call 0808 801 0456 or visit SARSAS home