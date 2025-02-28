Family of Bristol dog attack victim thank public for support

The family of a woman who tragically died after she was attacked by a dog in south Bristol have thanked the public for their support.

While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, officers were told at the scene that the victim is 19-year-old Morgan Dorsett from Shropshire.

She sadly died at a residential property in Cobhorn Drive on Wednesday evening (26 February), despite the efforts of emergency services.

Work to confirm the type of the dog involved continues. It has been put down.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog on Wednesday, have since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Morgan’s family continue to be updated on the investigation and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

They have thanked members of the public for their support and those who have left flowers. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

If you have any information you think could help our investigation, please contact us.