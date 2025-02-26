Hate crime investigation after graffiti appears in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses after antisemitic graffiti appeared on a bus shelter and a wall in Weston-super-Mare town centre.

We believe these incidents, which happened near Locking Road car park and Birnbeck Pier, occurred sometime between Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 February.

PCSO Supervisor Jakub Pietroczuk said: “These acts of criminal damage are completely unacceptable and we condemn all forms of hate crime. The graffiti has already been removed/painted over by our colleagues from North Somerset Council’s community response team.

“We investigate all reports of hate crime with the aim of bringing offenders to justice.

“We’d like to thank the members of the public who felt disturbed by the graffiti and picked up their phones to report it to us.

“If you’ve seen anything suspicious in the town centre on the dates stated above and can help with our investigation, please contact us.”