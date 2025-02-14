On Saturday 8 February, Avon and Somerset Police officers attended an address on Filton Avenue, South Gloucestershire and discovered a cannabis farm of 340 plants being grown in the house, with an approximate value in the region of £170,000.

Officers were alerted of the property after neighbours reported strong smells of cannabis to the property manager. Officers were granted access to the property by the property manager and identified five rooms being used to grow 340 cannabis plants.

The plants have been seized and will be destroyed. The investigation is in progress and enquiries are being pursued to identify the offenders responsible.

If you have information which may help, or suspect someone is dealing or producing drugs, then please report it to us on 101 or online www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org