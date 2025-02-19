Investigation update following stabbing in St Pauls, Bristol
A third arrest has been made as part of the investigation into a stabbing in Bristol.
Last week, we reported that two arrests had been made after a teenage boy was stabbed in Badminton Road and Ashley Road, in St Pauls, just before 4pm on Thursday 13 February.
A third person, aged 18, was arrested on Sunday (16 February) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with being in possession of a bladed article and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (15 February) where he pleaded guilty. He has been released on bail by the court and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court this Friday (21 February).
The other suspect has been released on police bail.
Detective Sergeant James Organ said: “Our investigation is ongoing into this incident and we continue to carry out a number of enquiries.
”We understand that there were people reportedly filming the incident on Thursday and we are keen to see this footage. If you know someone who was there, or were there yourself and witnessed the incident, the moments before or after, and have not yet spoken to an officer, I urge you to get in touch with us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225039396, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.