Investigation update following stabbing in St Pauls, Bristol

A third arrest has been made as part of the investigation into a stabbing in Bristol.

​Last week, we reported that two arrests had been made after a teenage boy was stabbed in Badminton Road and Ashley Road, in St Pauls, just before 4pm on Thursday 13 February.

​A third person, aged 18, was arrested on Sunday (16 February) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail.

​A 15-year-old boy has been charged with being in possession of a bladed article and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (15 February) where he pleaded guilty. He has been released on bail by the court and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court this Friday (21 February).

​The other suspect has been released on police bail.