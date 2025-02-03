Jail sentence for man who ran drugs line in Weston-super-Mare

A 22-year-old man who ran and controlled a drugs line in Weston-super-Mare has been jailed for five years and 10 months.

Joshua Michael Mitchell, of Stanley Road, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (January 30), after admitting charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of the same two drugs with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Following a police operation, Mitchell, who ran the BIZ drugs line, was arrested on Sunday 17 November and found to be in possession of 48 grams of heroin and 66 grams of crack cocaine (image below), worth a combined total of £11,000.

Mitchell was also found with more than £13,000 in cash, as well as a Mercedes and a Sur-Ron bike, which were also seized as proceeds of crime.

PC Leon Brueford said: “Cocaine, heroin and other illegal substances cause an immense amount of harm in our communities, and we’re constantly gathering information and intelligence to carry out proactive operations so we can catch those who profit from the misery they cause. “We want this conviction and jail sentence to act as a warning to others – the police and the courts take the supply of drugs seriously and if you commit offences, you can expect to get caught and face a custodial sentence. “Reports from members of the public are crucial in helping us build an accurate and up-to-date picture of what’s happening in our communities and we’d encourage people to share any concerns with us.”

