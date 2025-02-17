Man arrested after car damaged in Rockwell Green
A man was arrested yesterday afternoon (Sunday 16 February) after a car windscreen was smashed in Rockwell Green.
We were called at 1.20pm to The Well to reports of an altercation in which the vehicle was damaged.
Officers, assisted by the National Police Air Service, arrested a man, aged in his 40s, nearby on suspicion of criminal damage and affray. He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries are ongoing.
