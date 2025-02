A man has been charged in connection with the damage a number of police cars sustained in Bath last week.

Three marked vehicles had their windscreens damaged on Thursday 30 January in the Manvers Street area.

Artur Sebestyen, 37, has been charged with three counts of criminal damage.

Sebestyen, from Bath, has been released on bail. He is due to attend Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 March.