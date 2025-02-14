Man charged following death in Bath
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Bath earlier this week.
Christopher Monro, from Oxford, has been remanded and will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 14 February).
The formal identification process is not yet completed but we believe the deceased found at a property in Kelston View to be 73-year-old Peter Monro.
A forensic post-mortem examination has been carried out and confirmed the death was as a result of knife wounds.
Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This has been an extraordinarily difficult few days for Mr Monro’s loved ones as they try to process what has happened. Our sympathies go out to them and we are keeping them updated with key developments in our investigation..
“Yesterday evening we received confirmation from the Crown Prosecution Service that Monro could be charged with one count of murder. He will appear in court later today.”
DI Meade continued: “There has been a police presence in Kelston View since Tuesday and we are grateful for the understanding shown by the local community who appreciate that extensive enquiries need be carried out during an investigation such as this.
“Neighbourhood officers will continue to conduct patrols around the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with them.”