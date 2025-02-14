Man charged following death in Bath

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Bath earlier this week.

Christopher Monro, from Oxford, has been remanded and will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 14 February).

The formal identification process is not yet completed but we believe the deceased found at a property in Kelston View to be 73-year-old Peter Monro.

A forensic post-mortem examination has been carried out and confirmed the death was as a result of knife wounds.