Man charged with air weapon offence following incident in Yeovil

A 28-year-old man has been charged with possessing an air weapon in a public place following an incident in Yeovil town centre in the early hours of Friday (February 21).

Alistair Armistead, of Penn Hill, has also been charged with criminal damage and affray in addition to the firearms offence. The damage offence relates to a bank window being smashed.

He appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 24), where he was remanded in custody to next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 24 March.