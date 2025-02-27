Man dies in fatal incident on M5 – Somerset

The M5 has reopened following a fatal incident on the M5 yesterday (Wednesday 26 February).

Emergency services were called shortly before 2.45pm following the incident involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the southbound carriageway between junctions 24 (Bridgwater South) and 25 (Taunton).

A man, in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are with the man’s family, who have been notified and will receive support from a specially-trained officer.

The M5 was shut in both directions for a number of hours to enable emergency services to respond and collision investigation work to be carried out. The northbound carriageway was reopened at around 6.15pm, with the southbound re-opening a few hours later.

We understand the motorway closure did cause disruption to motorists but are grateful for the public’s patience and understanding given the tragic nature of the circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5225050845.