Man jailed for non-recent child sex offences in Somerset
A 70-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after admitting to multiple child sex offences committed 20 years ago.
Stephen Minton, of Bishop’s Hull, Taunton, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, on Friday 7 February after pleading guilty to four offences committed between 2004 and 2008 in Somerset.
The court was told the investigation began in 2020 after the victim contacted police reporting the sexual abuse they had suffered. Minton was subsequently arrested and later charged.
He was convicted of the following offences:
- Sexual activity with a child
- Two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
- Causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a person in a position of trust.
In a statement read out in court, the victim said the abuse they suffered had a long-term effect on them.
They said: “I really struggle to build relationships because of being let down so much by those I trusted and those who were supposed to be looking after me.”
Investigating officer Kate Chapman said: “Minton took advantage of a position of power to repeatedly abuse a vulnerable child over a significant period of time.
“The victim deserves immense credit for the bravery they have shown in coming forward and reporting the abuse they suffered.
“These horrific crimes have had a lasting effect on them and I’d like to thank them for their patience while our investigation took place.
“We take each report of non-recent sexual abuse incredibly seriously and I’d like to reassure any victim of sexual offences that you will be believed.”
Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.