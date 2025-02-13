Man jailed for non-recent child sex offences in Somerset

A 70-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after admitting to multiple child sex offences committed 20 years ago.

Stephen Minton, of Bishop’s Hull, Taunton, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, on Friday 7 February after pleading guilty to four offences committed between 2004 and 2008 in Somerset.

The court was told the investigation began in 2020 after the victim contacted police reporting the sexual abuse they had suffered. Minton was subsequently arrested and later charged.

He was convicted of the following offences:

Sexual activity with a child

Two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a person in a position of trust.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said the abuse they suffered had a long-term effect on them.

They said: “I really struggle to build relationships because of being let down so much by those I trusted and those who were supposed to be looking after me.”