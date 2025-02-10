Man sentenced for affray during violent disorder

A man from Horfield has received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to affray committed during disorder in Bristol last summer.

Terrell Morris, 32, also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

He approached uniformed officers responding to the disorder on Saturday 3 August and asked if he could pass through the cordon to get to his car. When this was refused, he became increasingly hostile and threatening.

Upon arrest, he was transported to custody where he spat at an officer.

He was sentenced to an 18-month suspended prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court today on Friday 7 February and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

More than 40 convictions have now been secured following the disorder last summer.