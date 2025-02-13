North Somerset sex offender jailed

* The following release has been issued by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit *

A sex offender from North Somerset has been sentenced to four years in prison, with a further four years to be served on licence, following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

Bex McCullgh, 25, from Backwell, was arrested in October 2024 after travelling from her home to Bristol to meet who she thought was a young boy. Instead, she was arrested by officers from the SWROCU, charged, and remanded in custody.

She pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (10 February) to arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The judge handed McCullgh an extended sentence of eight years, comprising four years’ custody and four years on extended licence. She will have to serve a minimum of two-thirds of her sentence before applying for release.

McCullgh was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and added to the Sex Offender Register – both indefinitely.

DI David Wells from SWROCU said: “The sentence handed down to McCullgh reflects the threat she posed to children and, together with the indefinite order, will help prevent her reoffending when she is eventually released.

“Our Online Investigations Team is part of a national network who work to identify and arrest offenders looking to sexually abuse or exploit children online. Outcomes like this show how important that work is, but equally how essential it is for young people and their carers to be alert to the risks.”

The NSPCC website has clear and extensive advice for parents and carers, children and young people, and professionals to keeping safe online.

If you have concerns about your own use of the internet or inappropriate thoughts or behaviour about children, or you are worried about how someone you know behaves, contact the Lucy Faithfull Foundation